1989: Remembering VFL’s Greatest Grand Final

1989’s VFL Grand Final is considered one of the best in sports history. Hear the 3AW Football team featuring Rex Hunt, Ron Barassi, and Sam Newman talk with players and relive a legendary game on the MCG exactly 30 years ago to the day.

Manic Monday as David Morrow and Mat Thompson review a great weekend in sport.

NRL is now down to the final 2, Braith Anasta brings the latest on the Grand Final this weekend.

Phil Waugh shares his thoughts on a controversial win to Wales over our Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup.

And regular Leigh Matthews, the AFL legend himself joins the boys one last time in 2019 to recap the one-sided AFL Grand Final between Richmond and GWS.

