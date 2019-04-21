Macquarie Sports Radio
“2 teams in New Zealand”, the only way to do NZ properly in the A-League

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
aleagueclint boltonexpansion

Image: ROSS SETFORD / AAP Image / SNPA

A one off team from New Zealand in our competitions seems to be the norm but is it an underused market that could be something more?

“You have to do it properly”

Former Socceroos Goalkeeper Clint Bolton feels the A-League and Aussie sport in general needs to do more to expand the sport through local rivalries.

“If you get a direct rivalry in New Zealand I reckon that benefits those teams, it benefits New Zealand football and it will benefit the A-League”

“You got to go all in or none at all”

Do you agree?

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

