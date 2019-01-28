EVERY MATCH: 2020 ICC T20 World Cup fixtures released

The fixtures for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia have been released.

The women’s event will begin on 21 February, with the final to be held in Melbourne on March 8 next year.

Australia will open their title defence on February 21 in Sydney, facing India on the opening night of the women’s tournament.

They’ll then travel west to face Sri Lanka three days later at the WACA, followed by a match in Canberra on February 27 and then head to Melbourne to face New Zealand at the Junction Oval on March 2.

Meanwhile, the men’s event starts on 18 October and ends with the final at the MCG on November 15.

The SCG will be the venue for Australia’s opening match of the tournament as Australia face Pakistan.

The hosts will next face the West Indies on October 28 at Perth Stadium, followed by a qualifier at the Gabba on October 31, another qualifier at the Adelaide Oval on November 3 and then round out their pool stage campaign against New Zealand on November 6 at the MCG.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures:

February 21: Australia v India at Sydney Showground

February 22: West Indies v Qualifier 2 at WACA

February 22: New Zealand v Sri Lanka at WACA

February 23: England v South Africa at WACA

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka at WACA

February 24: India v Qualifier 1 at WACA

February 26: England v Qualifier 2 at Manuka Oval

February 26: West Indies v Pakistan at Manuka Oval

February 27: Australia v Qualifier 1 at Manuka Oval

February 27: India v New Zealand at Junction Oval

February 28: South Africa v Qualifier 2 at Manuka Oval

February 28: England v Pakistan at Manuka Oval

February 29: New Zealand v Qualifier 1 at Junction Oval

February 29: India v Sri Lanka at Junction Oval

March 1: South Africa v Pakistan at Sydney Showground

March 1: England v West Indies at Sydney Showground

March 2: Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1 at Junction Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand at Junction Oval

March 3: Pakistan v Qualifier 2 at Sydney Showground

March 3: West Indies v South Africa at Sydney Showground

Semi-Finals

March 5: TBA vs TBA at SCG

March 5: TBA vs TBA at SCG

Final

March 8: TBA vs TBA at MCG

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures:

October 24: Australia v Pakistan at SCG

October 24: India v South Africa at Perth Stadium

October 25: New Zealand v West Indies at MCG

October 25: Qualifier A1 v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval

October 26: Afghanistan v Qualifier A2 at Perth Stadium

October 26: England v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium

October 27: New Zealand v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval

October 28: Afghanistan v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium

October 28: Australia v West Indies at Perth Stadium

October 29: India v Qualifier A2 at MCG

October 29: Pakistan v Qualifier A1 at SCG

October 30: England v South Africa at SCG

October 30: West Indies v Qualifier B2 at Perth Stadium

October 31: Pakistan v New Zealand at The Gabba

October 31: Australia v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba

November 1: India v England at MCG

November 1: South Africa v Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval

November 2: Qualifier A2 v Qualifier B1 at SCG

November 2: New Zealand v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba

November 3: Pakistan v West Indies at Adelaide Oval

November 3: Australia v Qualifier B2 at Adelaide Oval

November 4: England v Afghanistan at The Gabba

November 5: South Africa v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval

November 5: India v Qualifier B1 at Adelaide Oval

November 6: Pakistan v Qualifier B2 at MCG

November 6: Australia v New Zealand at MCG

November 7: West Indies v Qualifier A1 at MCG

November 7: England v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval

November 8: South Africa v Qualifier B1 at SCG

November 8: India v Afghanistan at SCG

Semi-Finals

Nov 11: TBA vs TBA at SCG

Nov 12: TBA vs TBA at Adelaide Oval

Final

Nov 15: TBA vs TBA at the MCG