EVERY MATCH: 2020 ICC T20 World Cup fixtures released
The fixtures for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia have been released.
The women’s event will begin on 21 February, with the final to be held in Melbourne on March 8 next year.
Australia will open their title defence on February 21 in Sydney, facing India on the opening night of the women’s tournament.
They’ll then travel west to face Sri Lanka three days later at the WACA, followed by a match in Canberra on February 27 and then head to Melbourne to face New Zealand at the Junction Oval on March 2.
Meanwhile, the men’s event starts on 18 October and ends with the final at the MCG on November 15.
The SCG will be the venue for Australia’s opening match of the tournament as Australia face Pakistan.
The hosts will next face the West Indies on October 28 at Perth Stadium, followed by a qualifier at the Gabba on October 31, another qualifier at the Adelaide Oval on November 3 and then round out their pool stage campaign against New Zealand on November 6 at the MCG.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures:
February 21: Australia v India at Sydney Showground
February 22: West Indies v Qualifier 2 at WACA
February 22: New Zealand v Sri Lanka at WACA
February 23: England v South Africa at WACA
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka at WACA
February 24: India v Qualifier 1 at WACA
February 26: England v Qualifier 2 at Manuka Oval
February 26: West Indies v Pakistan at Manuka Oval
February 27: Australia v Qualifier 1 at Manuka Oval
February 27: India v New Zealand at Junction Oval
February 28: South Africa v Qualifier 2 at Manuka Oval
February 28: England v Pakistan at Manuka Oval
February 29: New Zealand v Qualifier 1 at Junction Oval
February 29: India v Sri Lanka at Junction Oval
March 1: South Africa v Pakistan at Sydney Showground
March 1: England v West Indies at Sydney Showground
March 2: Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1 at Junction Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand at Junction Oval
March 3: Pakistan v Qualifier 2 at Sydney Showground
March 3: West Indies v South Africa at Sydney Showground
Semi-Finals
March 5: TBA vs TBA at SCG
March 5: TBA vs TBA at SCG
Final
March 8: TBA vs TBA at MCG
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures:
October 24: Australia v Pakistan at SCG
October 24: India v South Africa at Perth Stadium
October 25: New Zealand v West Indies at MCG
October 25: Qualifier A1 v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval
October 26: Afghanistan v Qualifier A2 at Perth Stadium
October 26: England v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium
October 27: New Zealand v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval
October 28: Afghanistan v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium
October 28: Australia v West Indies at Perth Stadium
October 29: India v Qualifier A2 at MCG
October 29: Pakistan v Qualifier A1 at SCG
October 30: England v South Africa at SCG
October 30: West Indies v Qualifier B2 at Perth Stadium
October 31: Pakistan v New Zealand at The Gabba
October 31: Australia v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba
November 1: India v England at MCG
November 1: South Africa v Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval
November 2: Qualifier A2 v Qualifier B1 at SCG
November 2: New Zealand v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba
November 3: Pakistan v West Indies at Adelaide Oval
November 3: Australia v Qualifier B2 at Adelaide Oval
November 4: England v Afghanistan at The Gabba
November 5: South Africa v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval
November 5: India v Qualifier B1 at Adelaide Oval
November 6: Pakistan v Qualifier B2 at MCG
November 6: Australia v New Zealand at MCG
November 7: West Indies v Qualifier A1 at MCG
November 7: England v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval
November 8: South Africa v Qualifier B1 at SCG
November 8: India v Afghanistan at SCG
Semi-Finals
Nov 11: TBA vs TBA at SCG
Nov 12: TBA vs TBA at Adelaide Oval
Final
Nov 15: TBA vs TBA at the MCG