49’ers make an Aussie Wish come true in NFL Draft

Image: USA TODAY Network / PA / SIPA USA

The NFL draft is one of the biggest days in the sport, a day where fans see if their upcoming season could be made or bust, and the San Francisco 49’ers have put their boots on the feet of an incredible Australian.

27 year old Western Aussie Mitch Wishnowsky was drafted with the 4th round, 110th pick overall by the 49’ers. The earliest picked punter since 2012 when Bryan Anger was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See how it unfolded during the draft HERE

Wishnowsky was picked a full round earlier than Aussie Michael Dickson, the rookie and All Pro Seahawks who turned heads last season.

“You think punters normally get taken, like it sort of starts in the fifth,” he said in a conference call.

Wishnowsky won the college Ray Guy award (best punter) the year before Michael Dickson.

He’s averaging over his college career 45.7 yards a punt and is expected to take over kickoff and punting for Bradley Pinion.