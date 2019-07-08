7 PM | India vs New Zealand – Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

Five weeks of fierce competition later and the cream of World Cricket’s crop are poised to battle it out in the World Cup’s knockout stages.

Two-time champions India finished on top of the table after Australia capitulated to South Africa in the final pool match and have set-up a semi-final clash with New Zealand, who scraped through in fourth position.

The Black Caps started the tournament in blistering form but appear to have peaked early and have been comprehensively walloped in their last three consecutive matches. The weight of the Land of the Long White Cloud rests squarely on the shoulders of skipper Kane Williamson, as it has done all tournament.

Williamson has the best batting average in the World Cup at 96.2 and has amassed 220 more runs than Ross Taylor, the Kiwis’ second-best performing batsmen. Plainly, New Zealand’s top order must pull their fingers out and help their captain if they are to have half a chance.

India has been predictably brilliant across most of the tournament but their armour was proved not to be impenetrable after England defeated them convincingly at Edgbaston.

Not that the loss will worry the Men in Blue too badly. Most of their wins have seemed effortless, and their top order is plundering runs freely. Opener Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form and is the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 647 runs and five centuries. Skipper Virat Kohli has led by example, scoring five consecutive fifties and contributing 441 runs to date.

While it’s not the first time these two teams have met this tournament, it will be the first time a ball is bowled in anger after dreary English rain forced their pool match to be abandoned and the points to be split.

