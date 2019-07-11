7:00 pm | Australia vs England – Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

As far as World Cup semi-finals go, the first one will be hard to beat.

New Zealand stunned India in one of the tournament’s greatest ever boilovers after dishing up a near perfect second innings performance in the field. Set a meagre 240 to chase, India’s top order flat-out collapsed before a spirited effort from Jadeja and MS Dhoni ensured a thrilling finish but one where the Men in Blue fell 16 runs short.

With a place in Sunday’s final locked and loaded, the Black Caps nervously await the result of tonight’s blockbuster semi-final between two arch-rivals:

Australia vs England.

It’s a clash of the Titans, a heavyweight prize fight, a colonial grudge match steeped in history with a dash of good ol’ fashioned hostility in front of a frenzied crowd at Edgbaston, known colloquially as The Bear Pit.

The punters are back on the host nation after they recovered from a case of mid-tournament speed wobbles, bouncing back from back to back losses to Sri Lanka and Australia with emphatic wins over India and New Zealand.

But history is not on England’s side – this is their first semi-final since 1992. 27 years of failing to make it out of the group stages must weigh heavily on a side with a tendency to drop their bundle in the moments that matter. If Football isn’t coming home, fair chance Cricket isn’t either.

Australia, on the other hand, find themselves in familiar surroundings. Seven World Cup semi-finals made, seven World Cup semi-finals won. Five trophies too.

Yet no team who lost their final pool match has gone on to win the World Cup. Australia’s stumble against South Africa has forced them to tread the harder path to the final, although New Zealand’s efforts could prove otherwise.

The Aussies knocked off the Poms by 64 runs when Starc and Behrendorf put on a clinic of speed and swing a couple of weeks ago but much has changed since. Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh are both out injured, and Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are both under a cloud. Peter Handscombe comes into the side and will “definitely play” according to JL, while rumours of Matthew Wade replacing Glenn Maxwell gather momentum.

So, here we are at the knockout stages. England have won their last 10 straight matches at Edgbaston in all forms of the game but haven’t won a World Cup semi-final in nearly 30 years. Australia knows more about winning World Cups than anyone but will start this match as clear underdogs.

Here’s hoping Aaron Finch can win a toss for once. Strap in for a rolled-gold thriller.

