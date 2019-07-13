7:00 PM | England vs New Zealand – Cricket World Cup Final

After seven weeks, and 47 hard-fought games (sort of – English weather did its thing on occasion), two teams remain standing with one singular focus.

England vs New Zealand.

History will be made tonight when the Cricket World Cup trophy will be handed to a nation who has never before held it aloft.

Both have tried, however. It’s back to back World Cup finals for New Zealand, while England has been denied Cricket’s ultimate prize in their three previous attempts and have not made it to the decider since 1992.

The Poms unquestionably have the upper hand. They’re the number 1 ranked team in the world. They bat deep and are devastating with ball in hand.

However, the pressure to win is almost unfathomable and the weight of history is a heavy burden. England recovered from a case of the mid-tournament speed wobbles but in doing so proved they are more than capable of dropping their bundle when the pressure mounts.

New Zealand, on the other hand, pulled off the tournament’s great boilover when they sent India packing in an eventful semi-final played over two days.

The Black Caps were coming off three consecutive losses and had been written off by most. But strong batting and brilliant tactical decisions from skipper Kane Williamson shocked India, who buckled when it mattered most.

The bookies suggest England have this in the bag but we’re not so sure.

