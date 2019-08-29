900,000 footy fans, every week? Only on Macquarie Media

Macquarie Media has once again led the football ratings in 2019.

It’s the only radio network offering sports fans every round of every code into every market — and the numbers show

In the latest GFK Ratings, the Continuous Call Team boasted a cumulative weekly audience of 307,000 listeners via 2GB Sydney, 4BC Brisbane and Macquarie Sports Radio in Melbourne and Perth. Now in its 33rd year on air (an Australian Commercial Radio record), the Continuous Call Team delivered Number 1 Friday Night, Saturday and Sunday.

Led by Ray Hadley, the Continuous Call Team features a unique mix of NRL legends and top-class commentators, including Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman, Erin Molan, David Morrow, Mark Riddell, Mark Levy, Jamie Soward, Joel Caine, Anthony Griffin, Chris Warren and James Willis.

In Melbourne, 3AW Football has once again dominated the radio ratings all season. In the latest GfK Survey, 3AW Football is radio’s Number 1 football coverage on Fridays, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sundays for all people aged 10+.

3AW Football now boasts a cumulative weekly audience of 346,000 listeners via 3AW Melbourne and 420,000 nationally via Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954AM and Brisbane 882AM.

3AW Football features a unique mix of AFL greats, top-class commentators and industry newsbreakers, including Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Cameron Ling, Jimmy Bartel, Michael Warner, Tony Shaw, Matthew Richardson, Tony Leonard, Shane McInnes, Tom Morris, Jacqui Reed and Matt Granland.

And in Perth, 6PR Football delivered the Number 1 spot for Men 25+ with over loyal 85,000 listeners and 62% listening exclusively to the team. Our coverage includes every West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers match both home and away for the entire season, with longer pre-game and post-game than anyone else in town.

6PR have an outstanding team headed by WCE premiership player Karl Langdon and 1985 Brownlow medallist Brad Hardie alongside leading commentators Adam Papalia and Mark Readings, former Fremantle Dockers player Lee Spurr, former West Coast Eagles player Glen Jakovich and play by play callers Shane McInnes and Peter Vlahos.

With some of the games biggest names and market leading coverage it’s no surprise that almost 900,000 Footy Fans call 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR & Macquarie Sports Radio home.