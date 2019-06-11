‘A lot of credit goes back to the boys’: Lomax’s boot helps snap 5-game losing streak

St George Illawarra notched up their own Queen’s Birthday Honours with a 36-12 flogging of the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Monday.

The victory snapped a 5-game losing streak and saw an impressive return from Dragons playmaker Corey Norman, who spent the past month on the sidelines with a broken cheekbone.

19-year-old Dragons utility Zac Lomax contributed significantly to the 36 point haul, scoring a second-half try on top of a perfect afternoon with the boot, kicking 6 from 6 conversions.

Speaking with Macquarie Sports Radio, Lomax said the Dragons’ efforts were boosted by the return of Corey Norman and Origin star Ben Hunt.

“Obviously having Normie back up, he’s a class player and it gives a lot of confidence to the boys, that definitely showed during the game,” Lomax tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“A lot of credit goes back to the boys.”

The Dragons teenager admits that a string of consecutive losses ratchets up the pressure on the side but a perfectly timed week off helped the team re-focus.

“We got to catch up with family and friends and refresh, and we went away and looked at what we could be doing a bit better, a bit differently, and how to approach the next game in the best fashion that we can,

“The way that we went into the game and in the lead up to the game, our preparation was outstanding, and to have our key players back up again was obviously confidence boosting, and we’ll be taking a lot of confidence into the next weekend at Brookie,”

Lomax NRL career has spanned just 12 games to date and has seen him pop up all over the Dragons’ backline, from fullback to wing to centre, maintaining kicking duties regardless of the number on his back.

While content with his utility role, Lomax didn’t hesitate to nominate his preferred position.

“Fullback is definitely my preferred positions and where I prefer playing the most, but I’m happy to play wherever’s best for the team and if that’s at centre as well, I’m happy to do a job there,

“I really enjoy playing outside of people like Benny Hunt, I’m pretty comfortable standing outside Benny and receiving a fair bit of early ball off him,

“When our team’s on and we’re putting our best foot forward it’s an unreal team to be a part of.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Zac Lomax: