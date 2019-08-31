‘A rank, dismal, disappointment year after year’: Gus unloads on woeful Warriors

Phil Gould has slammed the Warriors after another disappointing season has left them out of the finals race for this year’s Premiership.

Friday night’s 31-10 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs marked their third loss in a row, and has seen the New Zealand team left languishing in 14th place on the NRL Ladder.

The Warriors have only played finals football once in the past seven years and after another under-performing season, Gould believes something needs to change.

“They need to rethink everything they do the Warriors. I can’t stress highly enough how disappointing this club has been as a franchise in the NRL”, Gould said.

“This is just another depressing, disappointing season. They finally bit the bullet and let Shaun Johnson walk and I get that. He hasn’t set the world on fire at Cronulla, and I don’t know if he could even help the Warriors right now”.

Gould says the Warriors woes are even deeper than first thought given the fact they have a whole country to select and train players from.

“It’s just a rank, dismal disappointment year after year and they should be a juggernaut. They have got a whole country to recruit and develop their players.

“There are New Zealand and Pacific Islander players right throughout the competition, and you think this is the one club that would be able to get it right. The Warriors just can’t even get close.”

The Rabbitohs loss marked the seventh time this year that the Warriors have conceded thirty points a more, a sign that Gus says is not good for New Zealand fans.

“Here’s a team that has conceded 30 or 40 points so many times this year, and that’s not effort, that’s not giving your best.

“You’ve just got the wrong players unfortunately or you’ve got the wrong coaching philosophy, I just don’t know. They’re just dismal performances.”