A tip-off says ‘Mitch Marsh is in’

He might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but it looks likely that Mitch Marsh will be joining the Australian side for the fourth Ashes Test.

Macquarie Sports Radio Drive hosts Mark Allen and David Schwarz were tipped off to the fact that the inclusion was likely via a text message from a source they say is very close to the side.

“Mitch Marsh is in,” Allen said, reading out the text message he received.

“His family have been told.”

Allen laughed at the inclusion, saying that he doesn’t know what the selectors are thinking.

“Why would the Australian Test team, a feared nation of cricket, play a really average all-rounder?” Allen said.

“They’ve got a plethora of very adequate pace bowlers over there who can move the Duke ball around.”

