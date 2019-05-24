A win over the Roosters has the Broncos ‘full of confidence’: The King

Wally ‘The King’ Lewis says the Brisbane Broncos look “full of confidence” after knocking off the reigning premiers in a hard-fought 15-10 victory last week.

Alarm bells were sounding at Red Hill as the Broncos slumped to one of the worst starts to the season in living memory, managing just 3 wins from 9 matches before pulling off an upset win over the Roosters.

The King says the win has instantly changed the mood around the club.

“I said previously that when I go to Broncos training sessions the thing that stood out more than anything else was just how quiet they were, there wasn’t a lot of communication going on, the young kids were looking for a bit of guidance,

“But after last week’s win it became so evident at this week’s training sessions, they’re yelling and screaming, their communication is fantastic, they’re showing a real will to win and a determination to succeed,” he said.

The Broncos have an opportunity to exploit the shift in their season’s momentum but must pull off a win overseas to do so. They face the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

“They’ve struggled previously on a number of occasions against the Warriors but that’s been particularly in Brisbane rather than across the Tasman,

“Hopefully they’ll be able to get up but if they can chalk up another win I think that will be very beneficial for their confidence,

“They certainly do need to have that self-belief on board.”

