A Xerri on top

Boom 18-year-old rookie Bronson Xerri is having a memorable first year for the Cronulla Sharks.

Since debuting in Round 4, Xerri has scored seven tries in nine appearances and his form is a big reason the Sharks are in the top eight.

Xerri is one of the fastest players in the NRL and is scintillating speed has seen him – on top of those seven tries – notch five line breaks, 44 tackle breaks and a try assist in his short First Grade career.

Xerri also credits his Father’s decision to put him in athletics with his trademark speed and has told Halftime he still can’t quite believe he’s playing in the top Grade.

“I’m still pinching myself every time I run out with the boys…I’ve been loving every minute of it,” Xerri said.

“I’ve been doing athletics since I was a kid, my Dad put me in it just for Footy so it’s paying off.”

The Sharks have had a horror run with injury losing a host of star players meaning several younger players including Xerri have had to step up in their absence.

“Us young boys had to step,” Xerri said.

“We’ve done that, now we are getting all of our boys back, and it just brings more confidence to the team.

“The coaching staff were really happy with us young boys who stepped up and now we get Shauny (Johnson) back, Woodsy (Aaron Woods) will be back soon and we’ll be at full strength.”

When quizzed on his biggest mentor in the early stages of his career Xerri was quick to name some of the senior players of the team.

“Definitely Josh Morris, in the pre-season he really helped me a lot and Duges (Josh Dugan)… they’ve been great, even Paul Gallen he’s been great with me,” Xerri said.

“It’s good to have these senior boys tipping me up.”

