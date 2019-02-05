Ablett’s forward move should’ve happened earlier, says Jimmy Bartel

Jimmy Bartel says Gary Ablett’s proposed move up forward for Geelong is a year too late.

The 34-year-old confirmed on Tuesday he’s been training with the Cats forwards in the off-season with a view to playing a majority of the season further up the field

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast, Bartel said it was a move that’s been widely tipped since Ablett returned to Geelong at the end of the 2017 season.

“It should’ve been done a year ago, to be honest,” he said.

“Ablett playing a 50-50 split between forward and midfield is probably what a long of Geelong supporters expected.

“He played predominantly in the midfield last year – if he plays in the middle he’ll rack up 30 possessions but where he’s most dangerous is in the forward half.”

Bartel said Ablett’s efficiency inside 50 forward made his impending move dangerous for opposition sides this year.

“If you’ve got some people who can make smart decisions inside 50, you win a lot more games than you lose,” he said.

“But the only concern is (Ablett’s) shoulder, will it being able to hold up playing forward?”

Click PLAY to hear more