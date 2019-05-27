Gary Ablett Jnr offered one week ban by MRO

Geelong superstar Gary Ablett Jnr has been offered a one-match ban for striking Gold Coast Suns player Anthony Miles.

Ablett threw a jab at Miles in the third quarter of the match which connected with his jaw.

Miles wasn’t injured however the incident was assessed as intentional conduct with low impact and high contact by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

It’s Ablett’s third dealing with the MRO in as many weeks after high hits on the Bombers’ Dylan Shiel and North Melbourne’s Sam Wright.

If Ablett accepts the ban it will be his first suspension in a career spanning 331 games and counting.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s Matt Granland says Ablett deserves a week off.

“Anyone that throws a punch and lands one has got to be rubbed out, it’s a simple as that.

“It doesn’t matter the name of the player doing the punching,” Ox adds.

“Or how many Brownlow medals you have, you’re out, and Gary Ablett is out for a week”.