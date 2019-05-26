Macquarie Sports Radio
Ablett strikes again, “He’s gotten frustrated”

2 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
AFLgary ablett jnrgeelong catsmatt granland

Image: Darren England / AAP

Gary Ablett jr. is in the spotlight again after striking Gold Coast midfielder Anthony Miles in the face late in the third term in their class on Saturday.

Ablett jr. is set to see the Match Review Officials, a third time in a month for the 2 time premiership player and Brownlow medalist.

“I think he will get a week, and it was intentional”

3AW Football Commentator Matt Granland joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to share his thoughts on the incident and the ramifications it would have for him in the short term.

“Again he’s gotten frustrated”

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

