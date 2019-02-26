‘Absolute rubbish’: Chappelli bites back over Vaughan’s Warner suggestion

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has rubbished claims from Michael Vaughan over David Warner’s batting position ahead of the Ashes.

Vaughan said recently while Warner’s place in the squad once his 12-month ban finishes isn’t in doubt, Australia should consider playing him in the middle order.

But Chappelli wasn’t happy, telling Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast it was vital to have an agressive opening batsman in Test cricket.

“To see the advantages (an aggressive batsman) brings you, it’s enormous,” he said.

“Warner can virtually win you a Test match in the first two hours of a game – why would you put him in the middle order if he can do that?

“If you’re going to tell me that Bancroft, Harris, Burns and Renshaw are better suited to opening the batting ahead of Renshaw, I’m going to laugh in your face.”

