Adam Doueihi shoulders blame for that Wayne Bennett mistake

South Sydney utility Adam Doueihi has opened up on supercoach Wayne Bennett’s “mistake” that involved the 20-year-old being moved from fullback to the wing in his team’s Qualifying Final loss to the Roosters.

Bennett admitted post-game that it was the wrong call to throw the youngster onto the edge and move Alex Johnston to the back as the Roosters exploited it on the way to a 30-6 win.

It now means the Rabbitohs have a sudden death semi-final with Manly on Friday and they’ll be boosted by the returns of Sam Burgess from suspension and Dane Gagai from a hamstring injury.

Doueihi who made his return from a ruptured ACL earlier this season told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’s taking blame for the poor performance but is ready to bounce back.

“We had an honest conversation pretty early in the week,” Doueihi said.

“Wayne said he was looking to put AJ back at fullback and whether I did feel confident on the wing and I gave him my full confidence that I’d be comfortable on the wing even though I’ve never played there before.

“I’ve played centre and I thought it wouldn’t be that much of a difference.

“I worked hard positionally earlier in the week and with Jimmy to try and get our combination right but they came down our edge pretty early and they exposed us.

“I struggled to get into the game afterwards so I’ll take most of the blame for that.”

Doueihi who has played 28 First Grade games after debuting in round two last season and also represented Lebanon has been named at fullback again when the Rabbitohs host Manly at ANZ Stadium on Friday at 7:50pm.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images