Adam Reynolds’ painful tattoo story – revealed!

South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds has opened up on the painful process of managing his lengthy tattoo collection.

The 28-year-old confirmed to Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast he’s both added and sensationally removed some of his ink during the last few off-seasons.

“I’ve had my arm (tattoos) lasered off and I’ve a few more put on,” he said.

“Over the last couple of the years I’ve removed a few because I didn’t like the look of them.

“So yeah, I’ve got a few more banged on there.”

After being quizzed by Mark Riddell, Reynolds revealed the process of removing tattoos was more painful than having them inked on in the first place.

“It’s not a good process to go through,” he said.

“Obviously it hurts a bit.

“If I didn’t have tattoos now I probably wouldn’t get any.”

The star halfback battled persistent injuries throughout 2018 and said he was “touch and go” for this weekend’s trial match.

“We’ll see how we go throughout the week but it’d obviously be nice to get some game time,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not the most important thing in the world.”

