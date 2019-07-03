‘I’m big on history’: Giants star Adam Tomlinson’s Grand Final preference

Greater Western Sydney Giants star Adam Tomlinson has called on the AFL Grand Final to remain in Melbourne, amidst calls from coaches and players to move it interstate.

The Giants midfielder claims that unless other states can rival the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s 100,000 seat capacity, then the Grand Final should stay in the Victorian state.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Tomlinson said Melbourne provides an atmosphere unrivalled by other states and believes it would be a shame to move the biggest game of the year.

“To be honest, I’m pretty big on the history of the game and how it is always played at the MCG,” Tomlinson said.

“There is something special about spring time in Melbourne and the smell of the trees in the air.

“I don’t know what it is but there is just something about playing finals footy in Melbourne at the MCG.

“I mean a lot of teams do call for it to be played in different states but at the same time, the MCG holds nearly 100,000 people and the next stadium only holds 55,000 to 60,000.

“If they build another stadium with the same capacity in another state then I’m more than happy for them to move it.

“I just don’t think it needs to change straight away, and that’s coming from someone who plays interstate. I just love having the Grand Final in Melbourne.”

The Giants host Brisbane on Sunday afternoon at Giants Stadium.

