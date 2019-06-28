Adam Tomlinson believes score review system needs to be more ‘thorough’

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson believes the score review system needs to be more thorough after the Giants suffered a shock 77-71 loss to Essendon at Marvel Stadium to kick-off round 15.

Essendon’s Shaun McKernan was controversially awarded a goal in the dying moments of the match to level the scores, despite video evidence suggesting Giants player Adam Kennedy touched the ball.

It’s left the Western Sydney club fuming over the incident and heaped a huge amount of pressure on AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and the game to alter the process of the score review system in order to get it right.

The 25-year-old who had 17 disposals and five marks in the six-point defeat told Halftime he thinks the review system does need more clarity.

“I don’t think it’s changing the system, I just think it’s making it more thorough,” Tomlinson said.

“I don’t know what goes on the bunker behind the scenes and who’s behind the score review, but I just think it needs to be a little more thorough moving forward.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about it, but if this is what decides a final or a Grand Final or a match with more than just four points on it, I think it would be a really devastating outcome.

“Luckily they’ve got time to review it and move forward but I just think it’s needs to be a little more thorough.”

With seven major instances this season where the score review system has failed to get the decision right before last night, there have been calls to employ a bunker system, similar to that of the NRL.

Earlier this morning McLachlan told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell he was comfortable with the existing process.

“I think we’ve acknowledged the system has had its flaws earlier in the year. I’m comfortable with the way it worked last night,” McLachlan said. “We need to get that standard in every situation and we’re looking forward to a centralised bunker system for next year.

“The best people with all the time, best vision and best access to it. We had that last night and we want that for every game. “It comes down to a subjective decision; was that ball touched beyond reasonable doubt? We’ve had mistakes made in the past … That wasn’t last night.”

The third placed Giants will look to bounce back when they host Brisbane next weekend.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.