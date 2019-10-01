Adam Tomlinson breaks silence on potential Giants exit

Adam Tomlinson has broken his silence for the first time since him mum, Kaye suggested he would not be playing for the GWS Giants next season following the club’s 89 point grand final drubbing to Richmond on Saturday.

A foundation player for the Giants, Tomlinson was struggling to hold back tears following the devastating loss in what could be his last game for the club that he first debuted for in 2012 when the club first entered the competition.

With the Giants re-signing a host of stars throughout the season including superstars Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio, a salary cap squeeze could mean the 26-year-old may be forced to find a new club.

The versatile tall told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he still hopes to stay with the Western Sydney club.

“I’m still trying as hard as I can to stay at the footy club,” Tomlinson said.

“We haven’t had our exit reviews this week.

“We’ve got to work out some things and try to work away to make it happen.

“It’s just one of those things that you can’t really work out until the week progresses and the club know a little bit more about what everyone’s going to do but I love this footy club, I love the place and I’d try really hard to stay.”

Tomlinson has played 140 games for the Giants after being taken at pick nine in the 2011 AFL Draft.

The AFL’s Free Agency period opens on Friday with the Trade period opening on Monday.

