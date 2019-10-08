Adam Tomlinson reveals opportunity to play a role was behind Melbourne move

New Melbourne Football Club recruit Adam Tomlinson has revealed that an opportunity to play a role is why he’s decided to return home to Victoria.

Tomlinson officially joined the club late Monday afternoon as an unrestricted free agent on a four-year deal, with the Giants to receive an end of second round draft pick, currently pick 40.

The 26-year-old was a foundation player for the Giants and has been a key part of the Western Sydney club’s set up for their last eight years since their inception into the competition in 2012.

The versatile tall previously expressed his desire to stay in Sydney, but told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime in the end a fresh start was what he needed for his football career.

“It was more to do with form and the way we were moving forward as a football club,” Tomlinson said.

“It was a few unfortunate things, my form wasn’t great at the back end of the year and me personally I wanted a fresh start.

“There were a few other clubs that I’d spoken to but the chat I had with Simon Goodwin was really good and really positive.

“He told me that he wanted me to do play a role so I wouldn’t be thrown around in different positions and I could build some continuity and have a really good purpose to the pre-season and that’s what really excited me.

“He’s a really impressive person and what he had to bring forward.”

Tomlinson played 140 games for the Giants after being taken at pick nine in the 2011 AFL Draft.

The AFL’s Free Agency period closes on Thursday afternoon.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.