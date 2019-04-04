Adam Tomlinson says GWS Giants wary of Dusty resurgence

GWS star Adam Tomlinson says the Giants are wary of Richmond’s Dustin Martin returning to his brilliant best as they prepare to bounce back after last week’s horror showing against West Coast.

GWS were obliterated by the defending premiers who turned things around from a shock first up loss to Brisbane by doubling the Giants score in their 52 point win in Perth in round two.

It’s been polar opposite performances for the Western Sydney based team this year after blowing away Essendon and former teammate Dylan Shiel by 72 points in their season opener.

For Martin, he hasn’t quite set the world on fire in the same manner which saw him rise to one of the competition’s best over the last two years.

The flashy superstar is averaging 24 disposals this season despite not hitting the goal-scoring sheets as yet, but Tomlinson says Martin is a game-changer on his day.

“He’s a superstar player, he’s a Brownlow Medallist,” Tomlinson said.

“He doesn’t have to do much to turn a game on its head and we’ll watch him very closely.

“We’ve played against him for a long time he’s such a good player, you’ve got to put lots of time and effort in.

“It’s sort of not one of those things that you can send one player to him, it’s a whole team job.

“I know it’s pretty cliche but everybody’s got to do their little bit on him, if you find yourself on him you’ve got to play as well as you can.

“He’s a really good player and we’re looking forward to playing him.”

Tomlinson has played 117 games for the Giants since being taken at pick nine in the 2011 AFL Draft and has been one of the club’s best so far this season.

GWS host an understrength Richmond side missing Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt and Bachar Houli on Saturday at 4:35PM AEDT at the newly named Giants Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.