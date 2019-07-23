Adam Tomlinson says onus falls on interstate players trying to return home

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson has called out fellow players and believes a bigger onus needs to be placed on those playing interstate who are trying to return home.

Tomlinson’s comments come after the AFL Players Association, along with clubs like the Giants and Sydney Swans, are reportedly pushing for a player retention allowance in an attempt to sway interstate players to stay with their smaller clubs.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Tomlinson, a Victorian himself recalls his early days struggling as a professional footballer living interstate after being drafted by the Giants in 2012.

“There’s always more the AFL can do but at the same time a lot of the onus falls on the player,” Tomlinson said.

“I remember when I first started, you think you know what it takes to become a footballer and therefore you get disgruntled if you get dropped or you might get frustrated.

“But you’re still a very young player and you haven’t learned the ins and outs of what to do as a footballer.”

The Giants midfielder says not having all the attention from living in Sydney is a great thing and calls on players to realise their opportunity before it’s too late.

“It definitely took me time and me as a footballer playing in Sydney but I can only imagine what it’s like down in Melbourne,” Tomlinson said.

“I mean it takes time to adapt but we get to live a pretty easy life. Being in Sydney we’re not in the spotlight a lot of the time and it is a great thing to have.

“It’s up to the players to realise the opportunities that they have got when they do go interstate whether it is Queensland or Sydney.

“You’ve got to take the opportunity that is front of you.

“I mean you’re still on an AFL list, so you’re a pretty privileged person in the first place.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images