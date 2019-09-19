Adam Tomlinson: ‘We don’t believe Toby deserves a week’

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson believes teammate Toby Greene doesn’t deserve a week on the sidelines ahead of his team’s grand final qualifier against Collingwood.

Greene who failed to overturn a one game ban for making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region of Brisbane’s Lachie Neale during the Giants’ semi-final win will now go to the AFL Appeal Board in a bid to be free to play.

At his best, Greene is one of the most dangerous players in the competition due to his ability to kick goals and find the ball as well his defensive pressure on opposition players without the ball.

Tomlinson told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it’s up to the Appeal Board on whether Greene plays, but is adamant he should be free to play.

“There’s nothing really we can do about it to be honest,” Tomlinson said.

“Obviously we want to get him off and we’ll do everything as a football club to get him off.

“We don’t believe he deserves a week and I think a lot of people think the same thing.

“We can’t really do anything but prepare for a game of football really and that’s sort of our focus for the next couple of days.

“We obviously hope that it all goes well and hope he runs out with us but as a playing group right now we really can’t do too much.”

Greene was only charged the week before for serious misconduct on Western Bulldogs’ star Marcus Bontempelli which resulted in a $7,500 fine after being sent to the Tribunal.

The 25-year-old has played 144 games for the Giants since debuting in 2012 and has kicked 166 goals.

It will be the Giants’ third preliminary final appearance in the last four years when they take on Collingwood on Saturday at the MCG with first bounce at 4:35pm.

