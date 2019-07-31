Adam Tomlinson’s Contenders and Pretenders

With five rounds remaining in the home and away season, the top eight is all but squared away and teams in contention are ready for a battle royale over finishing position.

GWS Giants defender Adam Tomlinson, himself preparing for another finals campaign, says a handful of teams are tussling for the minor premiership.

“They (Geelong) are a super team and are coached very well, they’re super consistent,” Tomlinson told James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They (West Coast) have an ability to score goals from different angles,”

Perhaps the season’s most surprising performers are the Brisbane Lions, who finished 15th last season but are likely to finish in the top four.

Tomlinson says he’s impressed by what their coach has achieved.

“What Chris Fagan has been able to do with that side, they’ve all bought in and played for the same cause.

“They don’t have any selfish players or big-headed players which is really good to see.”

The Giants defender also warned that some teams sitting out of the eight could still topple the table.

“Which teams can still give the top teams a headache? All of them,” he said.

Adam Tomlinson and the GWS Giants take on the Sydney Swans, 2pm Saturday at Olympic Park.

