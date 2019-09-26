Adam Tomlinson’s praise for loyal Giants fans

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson has heaped praise on his club’s loyal fans who have stuck by the AFL’s newest club since they first entered into the AFL in 2012 ahead of their maiden grand final appearance on Saturday at the MCG.

It’s been a remarkable rise for the Western Sydney club who have continued to significantly build their club and fan base in recent years with the club’s success off the field also matching their efforts on the field.

The Giants have played in four consecutive finals series including three preliminary finals with the most recent being a nail-biting four point win over Collingwood.

The club’s fans were in full force travelling to Victoria for the do or die clash last Saturday and Tomlinson told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it was great to see so many fans make the trip.

“After the game last week it was really good to see,” Tomlinson said.

“A lot of the Collingwood fans had left and the majority of the crowd at the Punt Road end was full of orange, and it was really good to see from all levels.

“It was really humbling as a football club to see how many fans travelled down and it was an amazing sort of thing to feel.

“The excitement that the game had was awesome and when that siren went it was really good the ball was down that end because that’s exactly where all the cheer squad was.

“They’re super fans. They’ve been there since the very start and they’ve been through some pretty down times, but it’s awesome to come out this way.”

Tomlinson who is a foundation player with the club has played 139 games for the Giants since debuting in 2012.

The Giants’ bid for their first ever flag begins at 2:30pm on Saturday against the Tigers at the MCG.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.