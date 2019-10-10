JUST IN | Adelaide releases findings of comprehensive club review

The clean out at Adelaide has claimed two more scalps, with Brett Burton and Scott Camporeale to leave the Crows.

The club is still without a senior coach after Don Pyke’s resignation.

Taylor Walker also stepped down as captain at the end of the season.

The Crows have completed their review of their football department, which was led by Jason Dunstall, Matthew Pavlich, Jonah Oliver and Dr Tim Gabbett.

The club said the following:

“After giving consideration to the review findings, coupled with an overwhelming desire to refresh the football department under the leadership of a new Senior Coach, the Board has unanimously endorsed the following:”