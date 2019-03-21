AFL 2019 predictions: Cameron Ling names his flag winner

AFL legend Cameron Ling has named his flag winner for the 2019 AFL season, while he has also made a huge call on one premiership contender to miss the finals.

Ling examined the chances of Sydney, Melbourne, GWS and Richmond to round out Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime’s day-by-day season preview.

On Monday, former Essendon star Scott Lucas previewed the premiership campaigns of the Bombers, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Hawthorn and Collingwood.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie analysed the lists and chances of the likes of premiers West Coast, Brisbane, St Kilda, North Melbourne and Carlton.

And yesterday Brad Johnson delivered an honest assessment on how his former club the Western Bulldogs will fair in 2019 along with the likes of Geelong, Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

Click ‘play’ to hear Lingy’s predictions in full.