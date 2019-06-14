AFL CEO ‘threw a good man under a goddamn bus’: Frankie’s ‘gobsmacked’ mate pens extraordinary letter

A close friend of the Carlton fan who was ejected from the MCG after calling an umpire a “bald-headed flog”, has revealed the extent to which the media storm surrounding the incident has taken its toll on ‘Frankie’.

Romeo D’Amarto, who has known Frankie for more than 20 years, wrote an impassioned letter to Drive hosts Mark Allen and David ‘Ox’ Schwarz on behalf of his mate, says Frankie is deeply hurt by the AFL’s attempts to discredit him by misrepresenting the truth.

“I’m absolutely gobsmacked by the conduct of a CEO of a very, very powerful organisation,” Romeo told Marko and Ox.

“I cannot believe with Gil did today on Neil Mitchell’s program, he threw a good man under a goddamn bus with absolutely no evidence,”

The AFL is maintaining that Frankie was ejected from the MCG because he “intimidated” the umpire and crossed multiple seating bays before calling the official a “bald-headed flog”, affirmed by CEO Gil McLachlan this morning in his regular appearance with Neil Mitchell on 3AW.

Romeo says multiple eye-witness accounts dispute the AFL’s version of events.

The stress and strain associated with being at the centre of a media storm has taken its toll on Frankie and his partner who are concerned to leave the house out of fear for public ridicule.

“We’ve got a guy with a heavily pregnant fiance, he’s at home and he does not want to step out of his house, he’s on stress leave, he came to my home on Tuesday in tears because he doesn’t know what to do,” Romeo said.

In publishing Romeo’s letter, Macquarie Sports Radio has redacted Frankie’s real name in order to protect his privacy.

