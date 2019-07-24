AFL Finals on Macquarie Sports Radio

The race to make the Top Eight is taking shape but the finishing order is anyone’s guess. But here’s the thing, it will be September faster than you can scream “BALD HEADED FLOG!”

All of this means one thing:

Finals footy.

Geelong’s grip on the minor premiership is loosening and the Brisbane Lions have upgraded their status from darkhorse to genuine contender. Reigning premiers West Coast are there or there abouts while last year’s runners up, Collingwood, have a case of the good ol’ Colliwobbles.

The closing rounds are poised to produce football high-drama at its finest.

Image Credit: Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images