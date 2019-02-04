AFL reveals revamped AFLX rules

The AFL has released new rules for the second year of AFLX.

Four franchises will take part in the February 22 showcase at Marvel Stadium, with a live draft taking place on Wednesday night where captains Jack Riewoldt, Nat Fyfe, Patrick Dangerfield and Eddie Betts will finalise their playing rosters.

For this year’s edition, 14 players will be involved in the four teams – eight on the field at any one time and another six on the bench.

As in a normal AFL game, six points will be awarded for a goal but when a player kicks a goal inside a designated ‘launch zone’, 10 points will be awarded.

And new in 2019, each team can nominate a player who if they do score in the last five minutes of any match, their score will count double towards the team’s total. Play will stop for 30 seconds for the designated player to get into position.

Similar to last year, AFLX will be played on a rectangular field and matches will consist of two 10-minutes halves.

Franchise teams named ‘Deadly’, ‘Rampage’, ‘Bolts’ and ‘Flyers’ will take part in the round-robin tournament.