AFL Round 1: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane
The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!
If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 1
Thursday March 21
Carlton vs Richmond at the MCG
Commentary team from 7:05pm AEDT: Matt Granland, Dwayne Russell, Leigh Matthews, Tony Shaw, Caroline Wilson and Scott Cummings.
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
Friday March 22
Collingwood vs Geelong Cats at the MCG
Commentary team: Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Mick Warner and Tom Morris.
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Saturday March 23
Melbourne vs Port Adelaide at the MCG
Commentary team from 12:05pm AEDT: Time Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval
Commentary team from 4:30pm AEDT: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Tony Shaw and Lawrie Colliver
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
Brisbane Lions vs West Coast Eagles at the Gabba
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
Sunday March 24
Sunday Sport from 12:05pm AEDT with: Daniel Harford, Jimmy Bartel and Mark Robinson
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
GWS Giants vs Essendon at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM (second quarter onwards)