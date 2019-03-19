AFL Round 1: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane

The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!

If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 1

Thursday March 21

Carlton vs Richmond at the MCG

Commentary team from 7:05pm AEDT: Matt Granland, Dwayne Russell, Leigh Matthews, Tony Shaw, Caroline Wilson and Scott Cummings.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Friday March 22

Collingwood vs Geelong Cats at the MCG

Commentary team: Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Mick Warner and Tom Morris.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Saturday March 23

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide at the MCG

Commentary team from 12:05pm AEDT: Time Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval

Commentary team from 4:30pm AEDT: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Tony Shaw and Lawrie Colliver

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Brisbane Lions vs West Coast Eagles at the Gabba



Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

Sunday March 24

Sunday Sport from 12:05pm AEDT with: Daniel Harford, Jimmy Bartel and Mark Robinson

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

GWS Giants vs Essendon at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM (second quarter onwards)