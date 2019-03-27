AFL Round 2: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane

The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!

If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 2

Thursday March 28

Richmond vs Collingwood at the MCG

Commentary team from 7:05pm AEDT: Matt Granland, Dwayne Russell, Leigh Matthews, Gerard Healy, Caroline Wilson and Scott Cummings

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Friday March 29

Sydney vs Adelaide Crows at the SCG

Commentary team from 8:05pm AEDT: Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Jimmy Bartel, Paul Roos and Mick Warner

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Saturday March 30

Essendon vs St Kilda at Marvel Stadium

Commentary team from 3:05pm AEDT: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Port Adelaide vs Carlton at Adelaide Oval (final quarter only)

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Geelong Cats vs Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium

Commentary team from 7:20pm AEDT: Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Jimmy Bartel, Scott Lucas and Rohan Connolly

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants at Optus Stadium from 8:10pm AEDT

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Sunday March 31

Adelaide Crows vs Carlton at Adelaide Oval (AFL Women’s final) from 12:45pm AEDT

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

North Melbourne vs Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium from 1:10pm AEDT

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs at the MCG

Commentary team from 2:45pm AEDT: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Gold Coast vs Fremantle at Metricon Stadium from 4:40pm

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM