AFL Round 2: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane
The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!
If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 2
Thursday March 28
Richmond vs Collingwood at the MCG
Commentary team from 7:05pm AEDT: Matt Granland, Dwayne Russell, Leigh Matthews, Gerard Healy, Caroline Wilson and Scott Cummings
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Friday March 29
Sydney vs Adelaide Crows at the SCG
Commentary team from 8:05pm AEDT: Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Jimmy Bartel, Paul Roos and Mick Warner
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Saturday March 30
Essendon vs St Kilda at Marvel Stadium
Commentary team from 3:05pm AEDT: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed.
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Port Adelaide vs Carlton at Adelaide Oval (final quarter only)
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
Geelong Cats vs Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium
Commentary team from 7:20pm AEDT: Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Jimmy Bartel, Scott Lucas and Rohan Connolly
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants at Optus Stadium from 8:10pm AEDT
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
Sunday March 31
Adelaide Crows vs Carlton at Adelaide Oval (AFL Women’s final) from 12:45pm AEDT
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
North Melbourne vs Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium from 1:10pm AEDT
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs at the MCG
Commentary team from 2:45pm AEDT: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
Gold Coast vs Fremantle at Metricon Stadium from 4:40pm
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM