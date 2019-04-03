AFL Round 3: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane

The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!

If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 3

Thursday April 4

Adelaide vs Geelong Cats at the Adelaide Oval

Commentary team from 7:05pm AEDT: Matt Granland, Dwayne Russell, Leigh Matthews, Scott Lucas, Warren Tredrea and Lawrie Colliver

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Friday April 5

Melbourne vs Essendon at the MCG

Commentary team from 8:03pm AEDT: Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Jimmy Bartel, Matthew Lloyd, Mick Warner and Tom Morris

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Saturday April 6

Carlton vs Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium

Commentary team from 12:05pm AEDT: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

GWS Giants vs Richmond at Giants Stadium

Commentary team from 4:30pm AEDT: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler and Scott Lucas.

Collingwood vs West Coast Eagles at the MCG

Commentary team from 7:20pm AEDT: Matt Granland, Daniel Harford, Tony Shaw and Rohan Connolly.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide at the Gabba from 7:25pm AEDT

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

Sunday April 7

Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne at the MCG

Sunday Sport from 12pm AEDT: Daniel Harford, Jimmy Bartel and Mark Robinson

Commentary team from 2pm AEDT: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Rohan Connolly.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Fremantle vs St Kilda at Optus Stadium from 6:20pm AEDT

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM