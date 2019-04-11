AFL Round 4: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane
The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.
If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 4
Thursday April 11
Swans v Melbourne at the SCG
Coverage from 7:00pm with AFL Nation.
Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM
Friday April 12
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs
Coverage from 7:00pm with Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva and Tom Morris
Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM
Saturday April 13
Geelong Cats v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium
Coverage from 1pm with AFL Nation
Markers: Sydney 954 AM
Essendon v Lions at the MCG
Coverage from 1pm with AFL Nation
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval
Coverage from 4:30pm with Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Scott Lucas and Lawrie Colliver
Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium
Coverage from 7:25pm with Daniel Harford, Matt Granland, Scott Cummings, Shane McInnes and Rohan Connolly
Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM)=
Sunday April 14
Gold Coast Suns v Carlton at Metricon Stadium
Coverage from 2:00pm with AFL Nation
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium
Coverage from 2:00pm with Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Rohan Connolly
Markets: Sydney 954 AM