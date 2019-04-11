AFL Round 4: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane

The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 4

Thursday April 11

Swans v Melbourne at the SCG

Coverage from 7:00pm with AFL Nation.

Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM

Friday April 12

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

Coverage from 7:00pm with Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva and Tom Morris

Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM

Saturday April 13

Geelong Cats v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium

Coverage from 1pm with AFL Nation

Markers: Sydney 954 AM

Essendon v Lions at the MCG

Coverage from 1pm with AFL Nation

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval

Coverage from 4:30pm with Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Scott Lucas and Lawrie Colliver

Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium

Coverage from 7:25pm with Daniel Harford, Matt Granland, Scott Cummings, Shane McInnes and Rohan Connolly

Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM)=

Sunday April 14

Gold Coast Suns v Carlton at Metricon Stadium

Coverage from 2:00pm with AFL Nation

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium

Coverage from 2:00pm with Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Rohan Connolly

Markets: Sydney 954 AM