The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!

If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.

Saturday March 23

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide at the MCG

Commentary team from 12:05pm AEDT: Time Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval

Commentary team from 4:30pm AEDT: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Tony Shaw and Lawrie Colliver

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

Brisbane Lions vs West Coast Eagles at the Gabba



Markets: Brisbane 882 AM