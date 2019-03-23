Advertisement
AFL Sunday March 24: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane
The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!
If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.
Sunday March 24
Sunday Sport from 12:05pm AEDT with: Daniel Harford, Jimmy Bartel and Mark Robinson
Markets: Sydney 954 AM
St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM
GWS Giants vs Essendon at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM (second quarter onwards)