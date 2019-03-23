AFL Sunday March 24: 3AW Football LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney & Brisbane

The 2019 AFL Premiership Season is here and you won’t miss a moment as 3AW Football’s top-rating team broadcasts on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM for the first time!

If you’re in Melbourne, you can catch all the footy on 3AW 693 AM.

Sunday March 24

Sunday Sport from 12:05pm AEDT with: Daniel Harford, Jimmy Bartel and Mark Robinson

Markets: Sydney 954 AM

St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM

GWS Giants vs Essendon at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM (second quarter onwards)