Hawthorn vice-captain believes players are frustrated with the game

Hawthorn vice-captain Jack Gunston has told Macquarie Sports Radio he believes players are getting frustrated with the recent rule changes in the AFL.

“I think there’s a lot of frustration out there with everything that’s going on and all the changes and I think the boys just need to get back to playing normal footy and enjoy the game,” Gunston told Jimmy Bartel on the Hour of Power.

The respect players show umpires has been called into question after two separate incidents in the last fortnight.

Carlton’s Dale Thomas was fined $7,500 for abusing an umpire last week and Sydney’s Dane Rampe was $10,000 for a similar offence the week earlier.

However, Gunston believes relationships between players and umpires are getting stronger as the two groups are now interacting more frequently prior to games.

The Hawthorn vice-captain has praised the attitude of four-time Premiership player, Jarryd Roughead, who has been dropped to the VFL squad with concerns he may never play another senior game.

“You wouldn’t even know that he was down there, you would think he’s playing AFL with the attitude he has got.” Said Gunston.

