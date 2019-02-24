Macquarie Sports Radio
AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh defends the AFL’s current illicit drug policy

4 hours ago
Mark Levy and Mark Riddell

AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh believes the current mental health policy isn’t being exploited but that it is helping a large percentage of the players who have identified as struggling with various issues.

With reports that illicit drugs use in the AFL was rife last week, the code has decided to review their policy in regards to players who have been self-medicating from being exempt from drug testing.

Mr Marsh also reviewed the second AFLX tournament which was held Melbourne on Friday night. The competition was won by Jack Riewoldt’s Rampage against Nat Fyfe’s Flyers. The real standout for the tournament was Patrick Cripps who has given Carlton supporters something to be excited for.

Unfortunately the night was marred by racial slurs via social media directed against Adelaide’s Eddie Betts, who was targeted online and at the grounds.  Mr Marsh has been very vocal in supporting Betts and is pushing the AFL to do more to combat racism in the league.

Although crowds were not particularly high, the AFL seems happy with the progression of the AFLX format and all indications seem to be that they will continue to work on making it more attractive to the fans.

