AFL’s big dance and jaffle flavours

We’re jumping out of the blocks with the AFL Grand Final, and NRL Prelim’s on the horizon!

Tony Leonard breaks down the Grand Final key match-ups, Tiffany Cherry brings us the latest from the sides final training session, and Shane McInnes takes us to the street with the AFL parade.

King Wally Lewis and Danny Weidler get us ready for 2 incredible Preliminary Finals in the NRL.

Hawkes Racing’s very own Michael Hawkes takes us into the stables to find out which one of his horses is a winner this weekend.

Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell joins as always to dissect the Rugby World Cup and Nat Wallace has his weekly Nags.

Nat’s Nags this week: Roughies Rose Hill

R2 N14 But I Know

R5 N4 Pretty in Pink

R6 N2 Destiny’s Kiss

