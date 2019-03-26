AFLW premiership player backs call for social media bosses to be held accountable

Adelaide Crows AFLW premiership co-captain Erin Phillips has called on the big social media companies to act on trolls following lewd comments made towards Carlton’s Tayla Harris.

Phillips told Macquarie Sports Radio, “She’s a fantastic athlete, plays a sport she loves and should feel confident and safe in that space to do so.

Players, fans and the wider AFLW community have thrown their support behind Carlton star Tayla Harris after a photo posted of her online was attacked by trolls.

“I’ve got two kids and I worry for them one day if they’re ever going to go on social media and what they’re going to read,” Phillips said.

“We saw in Christchurch a live streamed massacre which is absolutely disgusting and horrific.

“I’d like to see any kind of social media profile linked to who you actually really are, so that you can be tracked down and penalised if you’re going to go on there and be racists and sexist and say terrible things.

“That would solve a lot of the problems and the big social media companies have got to do a part as well.”

The inaugural AFLW Best and Fairest Trophy winner, who has won every accolade in the game as well as two WNBA titles and an Olympic silver medal, admitted that she still gets nervous before big games.

“I still get butterflies and the nerves. That just reminds me of how much I still love it and still care about competing”, she said.

