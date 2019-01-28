AFLX teams to be decided by national draft

A national draft will decide the makeup of the four AFLX teams next week.

Broadcast nationally on Fox Footy and 7Mate on February 6, the four teams will handpick their 14-man squad in a live televised event.

The teams that’ll take part in the February 22 event at Marvel Stadium are Rampage (captained by Jack Riewoldt), Bolts (captained by Patrick Dangerfield), Flyers (captained by Nat Fyfe) and Deadly (captained by Eddie Betts).

AFLX is a form of Australian Rules Football played on a rectangular field, with eight players on the field at any one time.

The league opted to create four new franchises for 2019, marking a shift from the three-day event which launched in 2018 that included all 18 AFL teams.