Al Baxter, “What Folau did is really disappointing”

Former Waratahs and Wallabies legend Al Baxter says he was shocked and disappointed in the recent actions by Israel Folau.

“I was just really shocked, to be honest, and just really disappointed. You sit there and think, ‘It’s just really strange to see what’s happening'”.

“Everyone has a right to their religion and freedom of speech, but there is a respectful way to go about it.”

Al joined the Weekend Sports show this morning with Billy Mcgee and Mieke Buchan to talk about his role in the design of Bankwest Stadium, gives his thought on the Israel Folau controversy and analyses the Waratahs start to the season.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:



