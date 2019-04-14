Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Al Baxter, “What Folau did is really disappointing”

5 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
al baxterIsrael FolauWALLABIES

Former Waratahs and Wallabies legend Al Baxter says he was shocked and disappointed in the recent actions by Israel Folau.

“I was just really shocked, to be honest, and just really disappointed. You sit there and think, ‘It’s just really strange to see what’s happening'”.

“Everyone has a right to their religion and freedom of speech, but there is a respectful way to go about it.”

Al joined the Weekend Sports show this morning with Billy Mcgee and Mieke Buchan to talk about his role in the design of Bankwest Stadium, gives his thought on the Israel Folau controversy and analyses the Waratahs start to the season.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

 

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83