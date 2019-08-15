Alan Jones commends NRL’s $15,000 gift to Cameron Smith’s wife

Alan Jones has come out in support of the NRL’s gift to the wife of Rugby League champion Cameron Smith.

Barbara Smith was presented with a $15,000 diamond ring at a private dinner last month, as part of celebrations marking her husband’s 400th NRL game.

The Melbourne Storm captain was gifted a crystal ball and a mural on a street in Richmond but it was the present to Barbara that has drawn criticism from some.

Alan Jones believes it’s a fitting honour.

“This is the sort of stuff that makes me sick. I can’t get my head around this,” he says.

“Wouldn’t you think, in this notion of women in league, people would say, ‘Todd Greenberg… well done’.

“This is an acknowledgement of family sacrifice, the sacrifices women make.”

Alan invited NRL CEO Todd Greenberg on his program to explain the situation and to praise his leadership.

“We thought this was a very fitting and unique way to mark the milestone, by acknowledging her contribution to his career and to the game more broadly.”

The NRL boss believes too many people are looking to criticise our sporting stars these days.

“It’s time we start celebrating success more success in this country, not pulling down our champions.

“We’ve become negative against our champions. There’s some people I reckon would boo Santa Claus.”

“Dead right!” says Alan Jones.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

