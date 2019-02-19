Alan Jones responds to Michael O’Connor rumored appointment

Alan Jones has responded to reports Michael O’Connor will be appointed to the newly-created independent selector role for Rugby Australia.

Jones told Macquarie Sports Radio, “Michael’s a gifted player, he coached the Sevens side and the scoreboard speaks for itself.”

“They’ve just signed up every Australian Super Rugby coach for another year, all of whom were failures last year, it’s unbelievable, why don’t they just advertise the jobs?,” he said.

Jones coached the Australian Rugby Team from 1984-1988, winning 102 matches, making him the most successful Wallabies coach of all time. His teams won 23 Tests out of 30, with four losses by a single point.

“When I was coach for Australia you had the job for 12 months, we beat everybody, the whole world, but that was only for 12 months, what’s wrong with that?” he said.

“What’s wrong with saying at the end of 12 months we’ll review it, but these people get two and three year contracts and fail dismally and get paid out.”

