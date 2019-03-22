Alan Jones says Super Rugby ‘administrators are gutless’

Alan Jones has called Super Rugby administrators ‘gutless’ for not launching an inquiry into how the penalty count ended up 20 to 1 against the Melbourne Rebels in their 36 to 33 loss to the Lions.

Speaking with David Morrow and Julian King, the former Wallabies coach points out that referee Egon Seconds is a former Springboks winger and the Rebels were ‘stitched up’.

“You’re meant to accept these things but I don’t accept that, [the Rebels] were stitched up.” Jones said.

“It was a disgrace but then, what’s the surprise, it’s Super Rugby, the administrators are gutless, why wasn’t there some kind of inquiry into all of this?

“20 to 1 penalty count? The Rebels were done over.”

The Rebels were up 33-5 early in the second half but an onslaught of penalties and two yellow cards made it virtually impossible to hold off last year’s finalists.

