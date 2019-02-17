Alanna Kennedy on W-League championship and playing overseas

Image: Dean Lewins / AAP

Alanna Kennedy had the incredibly difficult job of holding down one of the greatest strikers in the game at the moment in Sam Kerr and Alanna did an incredible job. With a 4-2 win over Perth Glory Alanna shares how her fortune and hard work has seen her go back to back with 2 different W-League clubs and whether the temptation to play overseas have even been a thought.

“I’ve thought about it (but)… I really enjoy playing in the W-League”

A well known Matilda Alanna shares her thoughts on whether the Matilda’s coaching spot should be filled with a female coach.

“If there’s a female best for the job then that’s great, but we just want the best person”

