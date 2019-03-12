Macquarie Sports Radio
Alen Stajcic named new Central Coast Mariners coach

5 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Sacked Matildas boss Alen Stajcic is off to the Central Coast Mariners until the end of the season.

Following their 8-2 hammering at the hands of Wellington Phoenix on Friday night, the Mariners dismissed Mike Mulvey after a string of disastrous results and have turned to the former Matildas mentor to help guide the club until the end of the current campaign.

“I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners for providing me this opportunity,” Stajcic said in a statement.

“We’re well aware of the hard work ahead of us, but that starts now. I relish a challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

 

